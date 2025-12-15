Donald Trump's 'depraved' post about Rob Reiner's death slammed as 'vile'

Donald Trump ’s “depraved” response to director Rob Reiner ’s death has been described as the “most insane s**t” as he goes on Truth Social rant .

When Harry Met Sally director Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday (14 December). Authorities have launched a homicide investigation. The couple’s son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested.

Tributes from across the entertainment industry and beyond have poured in following the sad news.

In a post on X/Twitter, former US president Barack Obama said that he and wife Michelle were both “heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele”.

In stark contrast, people have slammed the response from current president Trump after he posted a bizarre and lengthy post about Reiner on Truth Social, describing him as a “tortured and struggling” director.

Trump claimed the director was killed “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME”.

Trump wrote: “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

The post has left many people horrified.

“Just utterly depraved,” someone commented in response.

Another said: “Leave it to Trump to post the most insane s*** about the Rob Reiner tragedy.”

“No words,” is all someone else could say.

Someone else asked: “Remember when leadership meant modeling humanity? You could just say nothing at all, dude.”

One person wrote: “Hey so this is f**king insane.”

Another said: “Damn that’s way worse than I expected.”

“What a vile human being,” wrote someone else.

