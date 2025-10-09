A journalist recently stunned attendees at a White House roundtable by claiming she looks “a little more attractive” after overcoming what she called her years of “Trump Derangement Syndrome”.

The reporter, Brandi Kruse, asserted that shedding her intense anti‑Trump mindset has made her “happier, healthier, more successful”.

When she voiced her self‑assessment, President Donald Trump replied: “Very attractive.”

Trump invited conservative commentators, influencers and self‑described independent journalists to discuss alleged violence, protest unrest and the role of “leftist militants” at the White House roundtable on Antifa.

