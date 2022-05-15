Controversial Fox News host Tucker Carlson has once again sparked a wave of public condemnation online – this time over previous comments on domestic terrorism which have resurfaced following a shooting in Buffalo, New York on Saturday.

Thirteen people – 11 of whom were Black – were shot after a gunman entered a supermarket with a rifle and opened fire, killing 10 individuals in what’s reported to be the deadliest mass shooting in America so far this year.

US president Joe Biden said in a statement: “Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America.”

According to investigators, suspect Payton Gendron – who was arraigned and charged with murder in the first degree on Saturday, to which he has pleaded not guilty - livestreamed the massacre online and uploaded a manifesto on white supremacy.

However, it is comments from Mr Biden warning of domestic terrorism which Carlson has targeted in the past, with a video from an episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight in January being reshared to social media on Saturday night.

“Where exactly is all this ‘criminal white supremacy’, this right-wing domestic terrorism that poses ‘the most lethal terrorist threat in the homeland’?

“Where is it? Well, ‘cause it doesn’t exist,” Carlson said, in a clip posted by Twitter user Acyn.

Following the tragic and horrific events in Buffalo this weekend, a lot of people on the social media platform beg to differ:

Others have pointed out that the manifesto which was reportedly authored by the suspect contains comments about the so-called ‘White Replacement Theory' - a racist conspiracy theory which claims the US government is “trying to replace the current electorate … with new people, more obedient voters from the third world”:

With Tucker Carlson Tonight airing on weekdays, the Fox News host is yet to comment on Saturday’s Buffalo shooting on his TV show, and has not responded to the current outcry on Twitter.

Indy100 has reached out to Fox News for comment.

