This is what UK voters' booze of choice says about their voting intentions

Whichever result we get next week, a big portion of the country will be raising a glass to the general election results. But have you ever wondered what your choice of booze says about your voting preferences?

Ever since Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak announced a snap general election at the start of May, polling data has suggested Labour are likely to be the party with the largest proportion of the vote by some margin.

Polling data gives an indication of how an election might turn out ahead of voting day based on intentions shared by some of those who will cast their vote on the ballot paper.

Margins usually fluctuate and results tend to be a bit closer than polls suggest based on past elections in the UK.

In a bit more of a fun twist, a full breakdown has been shared on social media of how people intend to vote - based on their favourite alcoholic drink.

Data for 15 different drinks was collated between June 17 and 19 by Fieldwork, with Labour winning out with 13, Conservatives winning one and one ending in a tie.

There are six different parties the data is polled on - Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Green Party, Reform UK and Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP).

The data showed Labour (39) have a 14 point lead over Conservatives (25) with Reform on 14, Lib Dems on 11, Green Party on five and SNP on three.

Labour's biggest margin came among VK drinkers, with more than half as Reform beat the Tories to second in that one. Reform also beat the Tories among IPA drinkers and tied on shandy.

The only Conservative victory came among sherry drinkers with its tie with Labour coming among white wine drinkers.

Reform UK had its best proportion of the vote among shandy drinkers, as did SNP.

Lib Dems had its best proportion with sherry drinkers and Green Party with Pimms.

