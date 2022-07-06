The papers painted a grim picture for Boris Johnson after he was faced with a number of Cabinet and Government resignations.



The Guardian, The Times and The Sun reported that the prime minister is “on the brink” after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their respective roles as chancellor and health secretary on Tuesday. The story is also carried by the Financial Times.

Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”



In his letter, Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Johnson’s administration was not “acting in the national interest”.

The former health secretary echoed Sunak in his resignation letter, saying the government was not "acting in the national interest".

Steve Barclay and Nadim Zahawi have since been appointed health secretary and chancellor respectively.

Here's how the national mastheads reacted to the mini-reshuffle:

The prime minister's father Stanley Johnson was convinced his son would carry on as he accused others of "playing the man and not the ball".

The 81-year-old told the Mail: "I am 100 per cent behind him. One hundred per cent and I am absolutely convinced that he will carry on."

The older Johnson would not be drawn on his personal communication with his son in recent days.

"But believe me this is a man, who is a robust man and he will not fold up the flag and sneak away. He believes that is the right thing to do," he said.

"I hope Boris toughs it out. Lessons learned playing the Eton Wall Game should stand him in good stead. An eye for a tooth!"

