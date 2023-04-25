Rishi Sunak's new phrase to describe Britain reaches new levels of cringe

The David Brentification of prime minister Rishi Sunak has hit new levels thanks to his cringe new description for the UK.

Sunak spoke at a gathering of business leaders called Business Connect yesterday where he called the UK the 'Unicorn Kingdom' as a way to attract start ups to the country and left people grimacing.

He said: "We just launched a campaign.. in Silicon Valley just talking about our companies, what they were doing. Some of our ministers were out there the other week.

"It was a huge success. It was called Unicorn… what was it called? ‘Unicorn Kingdom’!"

While he seemed pretty chuffed with himself, other people thought the phrase was utterly bonkers:

Downing Street said the prime minister wanted Business Connect to become “a new platform” for businesses to engage with government.

“We are bringing together some of the UK’s biggest companies and investors for meaningful dialogue,” Sunak said



Unicorn Britain doesn't sound like "meaningful dialogue" to use - but who are we to judge?

