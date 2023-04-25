Rishi Sunak's new phrase to describe Britain reaches new levels of cringe

The David Brentification of prime minister Rishi Sunak has hit new levels thanks to his cringe new description for the UK.
Sunak spoke at a gathering of business leaders called Business Connect yesterday where he called the UK the 'Unicorn Kingdom' as a way to attract start ups to the country and left people grimacing.
He said: "We just launched a campaign.. in Silicon Valley just talking about our companies, what they were doing. Some of our ministers were out there the other week.
"It was a huge success. It was called Unicorn… what was it called? ‘Unicorn Kingdom’!"
While he seemed pretty chuffed with himself, other people thought the phrase was utterly bonkers:
\u201cRishi Sunak wanting to rebrand the UK as \u201cUnicorn Kingdom\u201d is way too on the nose. If the prime minister wants to satirise Brexit, he needs to be less obvious than this:\nhttps://t.co/NM6vIGClcv\u201d— Nick Tyrone (@Nick Tyrone) 1682412529
\u201cUnicorn Kingdom sums up the paucity of talent in the current administration. It\u2019s beyond pathetic\u201d— Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83d\udc1f\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f\ud83e\udda0\ud83d\udc99 (@Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83d\udc1f\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f\ud83e\udda0\ud83d\udc99) 1682401398
\u201cUnicorn Kingdom sounds like the type of crap slogan a bunch of middle managers came up with at a two day brainstorming session in a Travelodge conference room just outside Scunthorpe.\u201d— Peter O'Hanlon (@Peter O'Hanlon) 1682366886
\u201cRishi Sunak's low point of the week started strong with an early 40 seconds of drivel in previous tweet.\n\nHowever, in the same business brown-nosing event:\n\nUNICORN KINGDOM.\n\nFFS!\n\n#BrexitIsNotWorking\n#PoliticsLive #c4news #skynews #Newsnight #itvnews #bbclaurak #ridge #lbc\u201d— Jim AK (@Jim AK) 1682364670
\u201cUnicorn. Kingdom. \n\nIt\u2019s great there. You can waste billions on cronyism. \n\nForce maths on students till they\u2019re 18 while reducing their freedoms. \n\nCrash the economy but give out peerages. \n\nRains a lot. But you can\u2019t have unicorns AND sunlit uplands. \n\nhttps://t.co/wkUZgpAY31\u201d— Jemma Forte (@Jemma Forte) 1682407172
Downing Street said the prime minister wanted Business Connect to become “a new platform” for businesses to engage with government.
“We are bringing together some of the UK’s biggest companies and investors for meaningful dialogue,” Sunak said
Unicorn Britain doesn't sound like "meaningful dialogue" to use - but who are we to judge?
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.