Labour MP Wes Streeting absolutely owned Nadine Dorries after her dig at him falling for a parody account.

With the flurry of ongoing resignations of Conservatives, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Twitter was buzzing with the news.

A parody account hilariously imitating the Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, run by Twitter user @cassiesmyth, retweeted the Conservative MP Nicola Richards’s resignation with the caption: “It feels like nobody wants to get up and work these days.”

Richards said in her resignation as a parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to the Department for Transport that she cannot serve “under the current circumstances”.

Streeting appeared to believe the parody account was the real Dorries and wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “The Conservative MP for West Bromwich East is lazy according to a Conservative cabinet minister.

“Remarkable. Labour leaflets don’t write themselves – Nadine writes them.”

The genuine Dorries responded to his tweet writing: “Wake up, Wes. It’s a reported parody account.”

But, it was Streeting who had the last laugh as he clapped back poking fun at the state of the Conservative government at the moment.

Streeting wrote: “Really sorry, Nadine. In my defence, it’s hard to tell parody from reality…”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One person replied: “Response of the day.”

Another said: “Absolute zinger from a seemingly beaten position from Wesley here.”

Someone else wrote: “I CANT BREATHE.”

“I have the same issue Wes... Who can tell nowadays,” said another Twitter user.

Another declared his reply: “Game, set and match.”



Streeting wasn’t the only politician to fall for the parody tweet. Conservative MPs Jamie Wallis, Angela Richardson and Tom Hunt all appeared to reply to the tweet before deleting their responses when they realised it was fake.

In the meantime, Dorries parody account has already resigned from government.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.