Who won today's PMQs? Starmer tells Sunak he lost '1000 Tory councillors their jobs'

Rishi Sunak got an absolute drubbing on Wednesday as Keir Starmer roasted the PM over the local election results and told him he had lost 1,000 Tory councillors their jobs.

The jibe came during today's edition of PMQs, in which the prime minister and the leader of the opposition discussed these results, the economy, council tax and more with Starmer showing he has quite the sense of humour.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Or at least his writers do...

Here's everything that happened:

Starmer: "This time last week he had to correct the record on misleading claims he made on employment numbers, can he provide a further update now he's cost 1000 tory councillors their jobs," 10/10

A smirking Starmer started things off by taking the mick out of Sunak over the local elections last week. It was a great joke, and he even got everyone to remember him having to correct the record last week.

Sunak: He can be as "cocky as he likes about the local elections, come the general election policy counts," 7/10

Sunak bit back by referencing something Tony Blair once said when he was leader of the Labour party - and used it against Starmer.

Starmer: "The PM keeps entering a two-horse race and finishing third," 9/10

Starmer responded by calling the election losses the one "Tory promise they actually haven't broken" and rinsed Sunak over him initially losing the Tory leadership election to Liz Truss as well as losing the local council elections. He questioned if Sunak even had a mandate to rule.

Sunak: "He's not just a softie, he's a flakey too," 0/10

Sunak said it was "a bit rich to hear about mandates from the man who has broken every single promise he was elected on," referencing Starmer's apparent U-turns. He would have done well to leave it at that but then he came out with this incredibly cringy line, referencing his recent "Sir Softie" jibe at another PMQs.





The two then argued about whether to freeze council tax and which party was more responsible for damaging the economy.

"They wanted a longer lockdown," Sunak randomly brayed, echoing misleading insults Boris Johnson used to shout two years ago.

Starmer: "I'm sure the prime minister must have finally met some working people in recent weeks," 6/10

Referencing the clip of Sunak boasting about not having working class friends, Starmer then once again boasted about his comparatively good local election results and slammed Sunak over his policy on non-dom tax status.

Sunak: "We say silly things when we were younger, I was a teenager. He'll know what I'm talking about because in his 40s he was talking about abolishing the monarchy," 6/10

Meow. Sunak defended himself and slung mud in the other direction. And PMQs came to an end.

Verdict

This was a great back and forth and we saw both leaders laugh at their own jokes and jibes as they batted the ball to each other and got both side of the house cheering.

Showing the best of both worlds, within the Punch and Judy display, they managed to squeeze in a proper debate about council tax.

Overall Starmer had some great lines and we wouldn't mind seeing him at Live at the Apollo. Who said he was boring?

A PMQs for the history books. Chef's kiss. No notes.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.