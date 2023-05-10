Who won today's PMQs? Starmer tells Sunak he lost '1000 Tory councillors their jobs'

Politics
x
Rishi Sunak got an absolute drubbing on Wednesday as Keir Starmer roasted the PM over the local election results and told him he had lost 1,000 Tory councillors their jobs.
The jibe came during today's edition of PMQs, in which the prime minister and the leader of the opposition discussed these results, the economy, council tax and more with Starmer showing he has quite the sense of humour.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Or at least his writers do...
Here's everything that happened:
Starmer: "This time last week he had to correct the record on misleading claims he made on employment numbers, can he provide a further update now he's cost 1000 tory councillors their jobs," 10/10
A smirking Starmer started things off by taking the mick out of Sunak over the local elections last week. It was a great joke, and he even got everyone to remember him having to correct the record last week.
\u201cStarmer leads on "PM costing 1000 councillors their jobs" \nSunak quotes Blair remarks from @bloomberg I/v this week. 'He can be as cocky as he likes about locals, what matters is policy - and he hasn't got any' #PMQs\u201d— Beth Rigby (@Beth Rigby) 1683716821
Sunak: He can be as "cocky as he likes about the local elections, come the general election policy counts," 7/10
Sunak bit back by referencing something Tony Blair once said when he was leader of the Labour party - and used it against Starmer.
Starmer: "The PM keeps entering a two-horse race and finishing third," 9/10
Starmer responded by calling the election losses the one "Tory promise they actually haven't broken" and rinsed Sunak over him initially losing the Tory leadership election to Liz Truss as well as losing the local council elections. He questioned if Sunak even had a mandate to rule.
\u201cConservative benches pretty subdued today as Starmer mocks Sunak as a serial election loser who first lost to Liz Truss "who then lost to a lettuce" before entering a two horse race in the local elections and "somehow coming third". #pmqs\u201d— Adam Bienkov (@Adam Bienkov) 1683717326
Sunak: "He's not just a softie, he's a flakey too," 0/10
Sunak said it was "a bit rich to hear about mandates from the man who has broken every single promise he was elected on," referencing Starmer's apparent U-turns. He would have done well to leave it at that but then he came out with this incredibly cringy line, referencing his recent "Sir Softie" jibe at another PMQs.
\u201cRishi Sunak saying "he's not just a softy, he's a flaky too!" about Starmer is the worst jibe I've ever heard. It's so crap. Who wrote it for him? It makes "strong and stable" look like "if the glove fits you must acquit". #PMQs\u201d— Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00 (@Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00) 1683716975
The two then argued about whether to freeze council tax and which party was more responsible for damaging the economy.
"They wanted a longer lockdown," Sunak randomly brayed, echoing misleading insults Boris Johnson used to shout two years ago.
Starmer: "I'm sure the prime minister must have finally met some working people in recent weeks," 6/10
Referencing the clip of Sunak boasting about not having working class friends, Starmer then once again boasted about his comparatively good local election results and slammed Sunak over his policy on non-dom tax status.
\u201cKeir Starmer says Rishi Sunak must "finally have met some working people in recent weeks..." \n\nRachel Reeves shouts out: "I doubt it! On the helicopter?"\n\nA proper old-school #PMQs ding-dong today.\u201d— Pippa Crerar (@Pippa Crerar) 1683717179
Sunak: "We say silly things when we were younger, I was a teenager. He'll know what I'm talking about because in his 40s he was talking about abolishing the monarchy," 6/10
Meow. Sunak defended himself and slung mud in the other direction. And PMQs came to an end.
Verdict
This was a great back and forth and we saw both leaders laugh at their own jokes and jibes as they batted the ball to each other and got both side of the house cheering.
Showing the best of both worlds, within the Punch and Judy display, they managed to squeeze in a proper debate about council tax.
Overall Starmer had some great lines and we wouldn't mind seeing him at Live at the Apollo. Who said he was boring?
A PMQs for the history books. Chef's kiss. No notes.
\u201cI know it was an open goal after the local elections, but @Keir_Starmer just won #PMQs by 6-0.\u201d— Paul Waugh (@Paul Waugh) 1683717121
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Top 100
The Conversation (0)