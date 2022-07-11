Clip resurfaces of Rishi Sunak admitting he has 'no working class friends'

An unearthed clip from a 2001 documentary going viral sees a young Rishi Sunak admitting he has no 'working class friends'.

"I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are, you know, working class, but... well, not working class," he can be heard saying in 'Middle Classes: Their Rise & Sprawl'.

Since being viewed over 2.5 million times on Twitter alone, people have been quick to point out the billionaire's husband is 'too out of touch' to be the next prime minister.

