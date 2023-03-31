A member of the Central Park Five had the best reaction to Trump's indictment

Yusef Abdus Salaam, a member of the Central Park Five, has delivered the best reaction to the news of the former president’s indictment.

Salaam was a member of the group who was wrongly convicted of the rape of a jogger in Central Park in 1989.

In 1989, Trump took out full-page newspaper adverts before the five had been tried.

The former president, who was a Manhattan real-estate developer at the time, posted the ads calling for the death penalty to be brought back in New York State - although the ads never explicitly called for Central Park Five to be executed.

Salaam served almost seven years in prison before he and the other wrongfully accused members of the Central Park Five were exonerated in 2002.



Now, Salaam has released a one-word statement after learning of Trump’s indictment on Thursday (March 30).

“Karma,” the statement read.

Salaam, who recently announced his candidacy for New York City Council, also noted that Trump never “said sorry for calling for my execution”.

Trump was questioned about the ads in 2019 and when asked if he’d every consider apologising, he replied: “You have people on both sides of that. They admitted their guilt.”

It comes after Trump became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges.

Trump is expected to appear in a New York court on Tuesday to face criminal charges over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 presidential election.

The Manhattan grand jury investigating his role in the payments voted to indict him on Thursday.

