As fans of the New York Knicks continue to celebrate their basketball team winning the NBA championship, X/Twitter users are joking about the string of successes which have happened since city mayor Zohran Mamdani was sworn in at the start of the year.

Mamdani’s office has claimed Mamdani balanced the city’s budget and filled the 100,000th pothole, while in the world of sport, the mayor obtained 1,000 tickets to the World Cup for New York residents priced at just $50, and seen his beloved teams Arsenal and the Knicks secure historic wins.

And with all of this in mind, one X/Twitter user quipped “it’s time to crown him emperor for life”:

Another asked: “Do you know how much money Mamdani just saved on his next mayoral campaign by being able to tell New York City he delivered a Knicks championship, free childcare up to age five, filled potholes in mere weeks, and World Cup tickets before he spent six full months in office?”:

“I hope y’all know Mamdani is gonna be mayor for as long as he wants now,” wrote a third:

And a fourth said: “163 days between Zohran Mamdani taking office and the Knicks winning the finals. Damn he works quick”:

Mamdani has since announced that a victory parade for the New York Knicks will take place in Manhattan on Thursday.

But while people are heaping praise on Mamdani, they’ve branded Trump a “curse”, as he attended the Knicks game at Madison Square Gardens on Tuesday which saw the team lose to the San Antonio Spurs.

Oh dear.

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