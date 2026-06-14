There are some crossovers we simply never knew we needed, and one of those is New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani and iShowSpeed.

Both were guests at Brazil's opener against Morocco in the highly-anticipated World Cup Group C match at the New York New Jersey Stadium, where the content creator was live-streaming the whole experience.

Fans got to witness him running into other megastars in real-time, including Travis Scott, however, one person iShowSpeed failed to notice he'd been buddied up with in the stands was none other than the mayor-meets-internet star.

Sitting in the mayor's allocated seat, no less, the streamer was looking at the live-chat on his phone as comments began rolling in that he was sat next to Mamdani, who was spotted in the background cheering.

"Mayor? Who the mayor?", he said, getting the attention of East Rutherford Mayor Jeffrey Lahullier next to him.

“Why is my chat saying mayor?", he continued, before turning to Mamdani and asking, "You the mayor?"

The pair exchanged pleasantries before Mamdani dropped the bombshell that he was already familiar with his stadium neighbour.

“I've been listening to your World Cup song from 2022 every morning,” he told Speed, who responded: "Thank you, appreciate that man."

"Speed really don’t know anybody but footballers and online celebs it’s hilarious", one fan commented of the interaction.

"He thought he was sitting next to a regular guy enjoying the match, meanwhile it's the Mayor", another chimed in.

"No way, he’s just sitting there casually while everyone else would be losing their minds. The lack of awareness is actually impressive", a third wrote.





iShowSpeed

"Imagine finding out after the game that you've been reacting, yelling, and doing Speed antics next to the mayor the entire time", someone else pointed out, while another joked "Unlocked a secret NPC".

Mamdani has already received an outpouring of praise this World Cup after setting up a ticket lottery that would allow 1,000 New Yorkers to attend the games for just $50 - a steal compared to the thousands they sold for at retail.

Oh, and if you were wondering, the game ended 1-1.

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