People can’t get enough of the sweet moment where NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an “executive order” repealing bedtime so kids can watch the NBA finals.

New York City mayor Mamdani is continuing to thrive in his role, bringing in legislation to “tax the rich” with a new annual fee on luxury properties , making a surprise appearance with children’s YouTube favourite Ms Rachel and securing huge housing funds from president Donald Trump .

And his community-centred approach has continued as he signed an executive order officially repealing bedtimes for New York City kids as the city’s basketball team prepares to feature in the NBA Finals. Having defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference finals, the New York Knicks will play in the finals for the first time since 1999 and will face the San Antonio Spurs.

Mamdani was joined at City Hall by a bunch of excitable kids, who later added their handprints to the document to make it official.

A clip of the sweet moment went viral.

“NYC got it right,” one viewer commented.

Another said: “He knows what the people want.”

“Cutest thing ever,” wrote another person.

Someone else argued: “This man should be president.”

“The joy this man brings is beautiful,” another said.

Another argued: “This man is on a generational run.”

One person pointed out: “For some reason, I'm confident MAGA is losing its mind over this…”

Someone else wrote: “It’s like NYC is in a bubble of 90s optimism!”





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