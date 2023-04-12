AI bots are now offering to sell nudes online

Artificial intelligence has become the buzzword over the last few years and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, the technology is rapidly becoming even more widespread and worryingly advanced.

While AI has been said to provide some invaluable tools to make life that little bit easier, there are also freakishly new advancements that include the potential to live with a loved one's consciousness following their death.

There is a catalogue of uses for AI which have polarised the world – some being more striking than others.

For instance, AI imaging has now found a place selling nudes online to unsuspecting Redditors. Meet Claudia, an AI bot who encourages people to message her for private, intimate photos.

In one post, the bot wrote "feeling pretty today," which was soon inundated with people fawning over the fake image.

One person said, "You're looking very pretty too," while another complimented the realistic selfie writing, "Breathtakingly beautiful."









According to the Washington Post, the account also offered to sell nudes to anyone that sent it a private DM.

However, it didn't take long for others to burst the bubbles of Redditors thirsting over the AI bot.

"For those who aren't aware I'm going to kill your fantasy," one user wrote. "This is literally an AI creation, if you've worked with AI image models and making your own long enough, you can 10000% tell."

"Sorry to ruin the surprise I guess," he continued while complimenting the creator's seamless creation.

"This is honestly a great use case to see if AI can sell or would go unnoticed. It did," he added.

A second reiterated: "Genuine question: how can you even tell at this point?"

