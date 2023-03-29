What Chris Rock saw when Will Smith slapped him has been recreated with AI

The moment Will Smith got on stage at the 2022 Oscars to slap host Chris Rock has gone down as one of the most memorable moments in award show history.

While millions watched Smith give Rock a wallop over a joke the host made about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, we now have an idea of Rock's point of view was went confronted by the actor thanks to artificial intelligence.

Barsee, an AI expert took to Twitter to share a thread of various AI images created using the program Midjourney of what Rock may have seen at this moment as it showed a a suited and booted Smith expressing his emotions as he lunged forward.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Meanwhile, the background was just as detailed, with guests looking on at the scene along with displaying the grandeur of the Oscars that took place in Hollywood's Dolby Theatre that year.

"POV: You just talked smack about Will Smith's wife at the Oscars (Big mistake)," he joked in the initial tweet.

More AI images in the thread show Rock's POV of Smith at different angles as Barsee wrote: "GoPro view of Will Smith wearing a tuxedo slapping the camera forcefully, Oscars award ceremony in the background, fine art cinematic portrait photography, ultra hyper-realism, dramatic lighting, action photograph..."





He also referenced Smith's famous quote from the moment where he told Rock to "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!"

From Smith's expression to the lighting, many agree that the AI image are very life-like.

The images have caused a lot of reactions from people who are concerned about how realistic it looks and worry about people confusing it with reality.













After the slap (in real life, not AI), Smith later apologised to Rock and the Academy for the incident, has been banned from the Oscars for the next 10 years.

Elsewhere, Rock has recently addressed the Will Smith slap in his Netflix special Selective Outrage, but Netflix removed one of the jokes because Rock fluffed his lines.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

