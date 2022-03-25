This Sunday marks the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony where the best films of the past year will be celebrated and, hopefully, awarded a coveted Oscar trophy.

The award show returns to a more normal format after last year's attempt to have a ceremony with Covid-19 protocols in place. Unlike last year, attendance will not be downsized to strictly nominees and presenters and there is no required quarantine period before the show.

Those in attendance are required to show proof of vaccination or valid medical exemption along with two negative PCR tests. Audience members sitting near the stage will not be required to wear masks as they will be seated further apart, however, those in the mezzanine will have to wear masks.

For the first time in three years, this year's Academy Award will have three hosts, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall. It's the first time there have multiple hosts in 11 years.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Whether you're watching for the movies, the red carpet, or the jokes, here's everything to know before Sunday's show.

Where are the Oscars held?

The 94th Academy Awards returns to the Dolby Theatre, previously known as the Kodak Theatre, in Hollywood, California. The award ceremony has been hosted at the theatre since its opening in 2001.

Last year the show took place at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles to promote social distancing and accommodate a smaller audience.

Last year's Academy Awards were socially distanced and downsized due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Getty Images

What time do the Oscars start?

The award ceremony is set to begin at 5 pm PST / 8 pm EST and go until 8 pm PST / 11 pm EST, although depending on how long speeches take it can go slightly longer.

Arguably the more popular portion of the night is the red carpet where Hollywood's best and brightest will be walking dressed to the 9s. The red carpet is set to begin at 3:30 pm PST / 6:30 pm EST.

How can you watch the Oscars?



Unless you're one of the lucky ones invited to the show, you'll likely have to watch from home. ABC exclusively broadcasts the Oscars on cable and streaming platforms.

For cable or satellite subscribers, you can tune in via your local ABC station or via ABC.com or the ABC app. Otherwise, you can stream via Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and Fubo TV.

Those who want to watch outside of the US can check if their local channel will broadcast it here.

'Parasite' director and writer, Bong Joon-ho posing with his Oscars at the 2020 Governor's Ball Getty Images

Who's attending the Oscars?

Besides the hosts, some celebrities lined up to present include Halle Berry, Jason Mamoa, Zoë Kravtiz, Lady Gaga, Jacob Elordi, Elliot Page, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shaun White, and more.

In a turn of events, West Side Story actress, Rachel Zegler, will be in attendance. Zegler revealed last week she had not been invited to the Oscars despite her film being nominated multiple times.

Schumer also said she would love for Ukrainian President Zelensky to attend, although it's unlikely he'll make an appearance.

There will be performances by Beyoncé, Billie Ellish, FINNEAS, the cast of Encanto, and more.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.