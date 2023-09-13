AI-Q boosting is the latest career trend, according to LinkedIn

With the rise of AI, this technology is also now also impacting the workplace with a new AI-Q boosting career trend emerging as a result, according to LinkedIn.

Despite the fact LinkedIn research found that over a third (36 per cent) of Brits admit feeling overwhelmed by AI, employees are embracing the tech, with 57 per cent saying they want to learn more.

One example of this is over half (56 per cent) have already taken steps to boost their ‘AI-Q’, mainly through practical experience - including experimenting with GenAI tools such as ChatGPT (22 per cent) - as two thirds (65 per cent) believe AI is going to help advance their career.

To help employees boost their AI-Q, LinkedIn has unlocked the most popular AI courses for free until the end of the year - you can find the full list here.

Brits boosting their ‘AI-Q’ score

British workers are eager to tackle this challenge head-on, but some employers are yet to keep up with a technology that has left people feeling overwhelmed,



The majority (66 per cent) of UK workers have been provided with no formal AI training, and 45 per cent want to learn more, even if they don’t know where to start.

Yet still, many feel that they’re falling behind.

In terms of AI knowledge, 30 per cent - of professionals think their colleagues know more about AI than they do, and over a quarter (26 per cent) have even pretended they know more about AI to appear ‘in the know’ in front of teammates, showing there is still a confidence gap to be bridged.

Career benefits are front of mind

Brits are boosting their AI-Q with a clear goal in mind - to advance their careers and a whopping 76 per cent say they are excited to use AI in their work, while 65 per cent believe it will help move their career forward.

The research finds that UK workers see AI as a tool that will help them focus on what they do best and be more productive.

Half (51 per cent) are planning to use AI to say goodbye to boring work tasks, and 42 per cent admit it will spare them their blushes as they can use AI tools to answer the questions they’re too embarrassed to ask their colleagues.

A further 40 per cent plan to help solve conflicts by asking advice on difficult scenarios at work.

Employees predict interpersonal skills such as communication (48 per cent), adaptability (48 per cent) and problem-solving (46 per cent) will become even more important as AI grows in prominence.

And with LinkedIn’s own data showing that since November last year, there has been a 21x global increase in English-language jobs mentioning new AI technologies such as Chat GPT, feeling more comfortable with AI could be an important step for those looking to develop their career.

LinkedIn Career Expert, Charlotte Davies, says: “Hot off the heels of the pandemic, once again professionals are adapting to another wave of change as AI becomes more prominent in the workplace. It’s understandable that getting up to speed can feel overwhelming, but it’s positive to see people are embracing the shift and focusing on the many benefits AI technology can bring to their working lives, including more time to focus on the work they care about and helping with career progression.

It’s also clear that people are eager to learn more about AI. We’re seeing a significant increase in conversations on LinkedIn, with members already adding AI skills to their profiles, but our data also highlights the enormous value of soft skills and how important these will be for the future as we continue to navigate this new tech and the change it brings.”

Top tips

Whether you’re AI-advanced or AI-anxious, taking the plunge can help you in your career and job, and LinkedIn’s Career Expert Charlotte Davies shares some advice to get you started:

Learn the lingo: Having the language to talk about and understand AI will put you ahead of the curve. Study up on popular AI skills with resources like LinkedIn Learning where you can find the most popular AI courses unlocked for free until the end of the year. A good place to start is with How to Research and Write using generative AI, and What is generative AI and you can find the full list here. Embrace the experts and tap into your network: Reach out to your network to share learnings and stay up to speed on AI by following thought leaders and subject matter experts on LinkedIn, including Allie Millerand Greg Coquillo. Sharpen up your soft skills: Don’t underestimate the importance of showcasing your soft skills as AI continues to change the way we work. LinkedIn data in our AI at Work report shows that the skills required for many global jobs have changed by a staggering 25% since 2015, and with AI accelerating these shifts, people can expect their jobs to change even more quickly, with the skills required for many jobs will change by reaching at least 65% by 2030.The top skills anticipated to be most in demand: problem solving, strategic thinking and time management. Take advantage of existing tools: Use AI tools already available to you on LinkedIn including collaborative articles — knowledge topics published by LinkedIn with insights and perspectives added by the LinkedIn community. These articles begin as AI-powered conversation starters, developed with our editorial team. Next, with the help of LinkedIn's Skills Graph, the team connects each article with subject experts who contribute with their advice and insights. Microsoft’s WorkLab Guides also give helpful tips from how to use AI to dominate your task list to how to make in-person time count for your team Acknowledge your AI worries: It’s okay to feel a little nervous or overwhelmed with new technology! People felt similarly when the internet was introduced and it’s important to remember that these changes don’t happen overnight. These are long-term changes and you can do the work to be part of the change, not just be impacted by the change of AI.

