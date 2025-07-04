People are horrified by footage of Senate Republicans dancing and cheering after narrowly passing the controversial One Big Beautiful Bill.

After more than 24 hours of debate, Vice President JD Vance cast a tie-breaking vote before the One Big Beautiful Bill was passed, much to the dissapointment of Americans on X.

One person commented, "And today, after passing a bill that will KILL tens of thousands of Americans each year, Republicans were dancing, because the cruelty is the point."

One user accused them of dancing on the graves of those now without access to healthcare, "Dancing on the graves of all the people who will no longer get proper health care!"

Another used the footage as a call to action for their fellow Americans saying, "Take a look at all theses clowns who are happy they are taking away from people… Make sure you guys vote all of them out during these midterms!!"





Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings