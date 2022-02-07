Photos released by NASA appear to show an alien resting and looking over at the Mars rover, according to one UFO expert.

Scott C.Waring who runs the blog "UFO Sightings Daily" was studying the original snap that was published by the space agency in April last year and posted his discovery on February 3rd this year.

The image itself - which Waring believes is "100 per cent proof of intelligent life" - has been zoomed in on and appears to be pink and "about one foot tall."

With the Red Planet as the backdrop, the snap appears to show the figure lying down on one of the rocks (so if it is an alien, it's certainly a relaxed one).

"Everyone here knows I love to comb through NASA photos. Well, I came across something unique... something that is 100 per cent proof of intelligent life," Waring wrote in his blog post.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"There is a person laying down watching the NASA Mars rover from a safe distance away.

"The person is about one foot tall, and is laying down, pinkish upper chest, neck and face, radish hair, wearing a dark suit, but has a grey object over one shoulder, it looks like a backpack of some sort.

"There are even footprints behind the person leading up to the location they chose to lay down at."

Waring believes this reclined figure is an alien. NASA/ufosightingsdaily.com

Waring also uploaded the photo to his YouTube channel, where people shared their thoughts on the validity of his claim that this photo is proof of intelligent life.

One person joked: "Matt Damon method acting for The Martian 2."

"Unbelievable find Scott. Wonder what he is doing there in the middle of nowhere," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "This feels like one of those 2000-2010 jumpscare videos."

"Not a person/alien, no matter how hard you try," a fourth person replied who seemed to be sceptical about the photo.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.