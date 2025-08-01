Ancient pyramid crumbling into rubble leads to warnings of 'bad omen'

An ancient pyramid in Mexico has collapsed into a pile of rubble and people think it’s a 'bad omen'.

The stone pyramid in the state of Michoacán became one of many heritage sites to be put in danger due to extreme weather in 2024 after heavy rain caused it to collapse.

The incident occurred on 29 July when the south wall of a 15-metre-tall square pyramid fell down under the pressure of incessantly heavy rain into a pile of rubble.

Prior to this, it was one of the most well-preserved monuments from the Michoacán Kingdom civilisation.

The pyramid is located at the Ihuatzio archaeological site, which is also home to one other pyramid, a tower and tombs.

It is an area that was first inhabited 1,100 years ago by Indigenous Nahuatl-speaking groups and whose culture is still in existence today.

Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) confirmed that one pyramid on the site was affected, but that at least six of its “stepped bodies” were damaged from extreme weather.

In 2024, months of severe drought were followed by thunderstorms and heavy rain.

“The high temperatures, previously recorded in the area, and the consequent drought caused cracks that favored the filtration of water into the interior of the pre-Hispanic building,” the INAH said .

Officials said they would work to repair the structure of the pyramid “in favor of the cultural heritage of Mexicans”.

According to some, the sign of a crumbling pyramid signals a bad omen.

Tariakuiri Alvarez, who is a living member of the P'urhépecha tribe, explained in a translated post: “One of the yacatas in the archaeological zone of Ihuatzio collapsed. For the builders, that is to say, our ancestors, this meant a bad omen, indicating that some event was approaching.

“Before the arrival of the conquistadors, according to historical accounts, something similar happened in the Purhé worldview of that time because the gods Nana Kuerhaépiri and K'eri Kurikweri were displeased.”

Meanwhile, while we're all familiar with the famous Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, you perhaps didn't know that mysterious ancient pyramids have also been discovered in Poland.

Located in the northwest of the country, these pyramids are known as Giant’s Graves or Kujawian mounds and were first identified back in the mid-1930s. Read more here.



