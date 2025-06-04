Tourist jumps into world famous ancient terracotta army in China

A tourist has severely damaged China's most important archaeological discovery, the Terracotta Army, after climbing over a guard rail and jumping into the 18ft deep pit in which the ancient warriors are displayed.

According to public security officials the 30-year-old, who has been reported to "suffer with a mental illness", climbed over a security rail and through protective netting before pushing and pulling two clay warriors damaging them to "varying degrees".

The tourist attraction in Xi'an has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1987, the army of 8,000 guards the tomb of the first emperor and was built around 209 BC.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings