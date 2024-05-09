An advert for the latest version of Apple's iPad Pro has received a huge backlash on social media as it shows a number of creative items being completely destroyed.

The new iPad Pro has the first-ever M4 chip, Ultra Retina XDR display and it's the thinnest Apple product to be made.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the trailer on X / Twitter and posted "just imagine all the things it'll be used to create".

But it's not gone down well on social media at all.

The advert for the new iPad starts off with a metronome ticking, a light coming on and a record playing.

It then shows loads of creative equipment that's all been neatly arranged under a huge metal crusher.

The top section of the crusher then starts moving down, starting off by crushing a trumpet that's placed on top of a games arcade machine.

More and more equipment then gets destroyed as the crusher continues its journey down, including tins of paint placed on top of a piano for the dramatic effect of paint exploding.

The piano, metronome, a statue, desk equipment, a television, cameras, acoustic guitar, books and even playful smiley faces are among those destroyed in the process.

Once the crusher is flat against the bottom surface, with paint dripping from it and the final explosion taking place, it lifts back up to show the new iPad Pro.

It's supposed to give the message that all of the creative equipment that's been destroyed can be replicated on an iPad.

But a number of social media users have slammed the marketing stunt saying the company "lacks any respect" for creative equipment.





































