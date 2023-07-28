The truth behind the viral Barbie Burj Khalifa video

With the release of the Barbie movie, different places around the world have been getting pink makeovers - including the Burj Khalifa.

In a 12-second clip that has gone viral, stands a huge Barbie doll next to the world's tallest building located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The larger-than-life doll can be seen sporting an outfit that directly references her 1959 debut - wearing a striped romper with her blonde locks in a ponytail (which is also an outfit Margot Robbie wore in the film too).

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

During the video, Barbie stood inside her very own hot pink box and then broke through the plastic cover to step out onto the city street.

The CGI clip was posted by boutique creative agency, Eye Studio (@eyestudioae) and took around three days to make, using footage of the Burj Khalifa shot from an iPhone, before the big 3D Barbie was superimposed into the video.

"As a social media agency, we're always thinking about what's trending, and everyone is currently talking about Barbie," Juhi Rupani, Eye Studio's creative director told The National.





"So we thought of doing something around an iconic product and putting her next to the most iconic landmark in Dubai."

After deciding on the concept, 3D generalist Neal Santos, and junior art director, Taha Dungerwala helped to make the vision come alive.

"The first thing that crossed our mind while making it was we kind of wanted to pay homage to the beginning and stay close to how the very first Barbie doll ever created looked back in 1959," they told the same publication.

"When it came to location, after going back and forth we decided nothing beats the Burj Khalifa."

Meanwhile, Barbie is the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman, with the Greta Gerwig film making $356m (£276m) around the world opening weekend.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.