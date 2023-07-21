Margot Robbie has confessed to a cruel prank she pulled on a babysitter as a child, which resulted in her faking her own death.

The Barbie star admitted being disgruntled about the prospect of getting a new babysitter, and decided to get her own back.

"I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like sixteen and I thought she was so cool", she told the BBC.

She then admits: "I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I lay sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup and put the kitchen knife there."

The babysitter reportedly ran out of the house screaming. We don't blame her.

