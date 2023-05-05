50 chips implanted into people's brains in attempt to cure paralysis and depression

A US firm has implanted 50 chips into people’s brains, as part of research to improve the lives of people with paralysis, depression and physical paralysis.

The chip, the NeuroPort Array, made by Utah-based company Blackrock Neurotech, could in the future help people control robotic arms and electric wheelchairs with their mind by accessing the thoughts of the person through 100 microneedles reading electrical signals that the brain produces.

The implant latches onto those signals produced by the brain and decodes them using machine learning. Then it can perform complex tasks like using a computer or drawing a portrait.

Explaining why this development is so significant, the company’s co-founder Marcus Gerhardt said: "We are the only company with direct-brain BCI implants in humans.

"Our implantable arrays have enabled people to connect directly to computers, control robotic arms and wheelchairs, play video games, even regain sensation – with just their brain signals."

Gerhardt said: "This medical device aims to increase independence and mobility, and ultimately, quality of life, for people with paralysis.

"Once home-use BCIs are available, they’ll help people build new lives that may have seemed impossible following their disability; we think we’ll see people return to work, establish greater independence, and engage with the world in powerful new ways

"Our long-term vision is that our implants will become as readily available to people with paralysis as pacemakers are for people with heart issues."

Pretty amazing if you ask us.

