Tech bro millionaire injects himself with son's blood in attempt to de-age himself

Bryan Johnson, the multimillionaire tech and science entrepreneur who is trying to reverse his biological age, has taken the next odd step in his attempt to achieve this.

Johnson, who has already spent millions of dollars every year trying to turn back the clock, has now revealed that he’s injected himself with his teenage son’s blood.

The multimillionaire recruited his 17-year-old son, Talmage, and his 70-year-old father, Richard, for a trigenerational blood transfusion. The family travelled to a clinic in Dallas, where Talmage and Richard gave a litre of their blood for it to be converted into a batch of plasma. Bryan then donated a litre of his blood to Richard.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Claims that plasma from younger bodies can benefit older people’s health have been around for a while. Previously there have been studies carried out on mice, however experts say the results are inconclusive. The FDA does not recommend the blood infusions Bryan has done.

Bryan Johnson Bryan Johnson on YouTube

"We have not learned enough to suggest this is a viable human treatment for anything." said Charles Brenner, a biochemist at City of Hope National Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old has previously spoken about his lifestyle, and told the BBC that there have been improvements in different parts of his body.

"my left ear is 64, my fitness tests say I’m 18, my heart is 37, my diaphragm strength is 18," he said.

Bryan’s mission to reverse the ageing process has been titled ‘Project Blueprint,’ and involves following a strict diet, sleep, and exercise routine.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.