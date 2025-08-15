Inside a Spanish cave, human remains from around 5,700 years ago have been found by researchers.

But the condition of these bones indicates cannibalism took place back then and was more common during this time than we first thought.

Around 650 fragments of human remains belonging to 11 people were discovered in El Mirador cave in the Atapuerca mountains.

How do we know humans were eaten?

The Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution (IPHES) examined the bones and noticed cut marks, evidence of humans being boiled, controlled burning, as well as human tooth marks.

Given there was no indication of famine or harsh climate, these acts of cannibalism at El Mirador weren't carried out for survival purposes, nor could they find any suggestions of ritual taking place, and so researchers believe this was an act of war cannibalism.



"The evidence points to a violent episode, given how quickly it all took place – possibly the result of conflict between neighboring farming communities," said IPHES's Francesc Marginedas.

In this case, the remains of the 11 people ranged from children to adults, which signals that this was a family that was killed, and then eaten within a matter of several days, "as a form of ultimate elimination."

Further evidence

This isn't the only site that has evidence, as similar signs of cannibalism have also been found in other sites in Spain during the Neolithic period.

"We are really starting to see that this kind of behaviour was more common than what we expected," said IPHES's Francesc Marginedas.

Similarly, the Institute of Archaeology-Mérida researcher and the study's co-author, Antonio Rodríguez-Hidalgo, noted how practice was “more frequent than it might seem” and “integrated into the culture” in this period.

Additionally, two other Neolithic sites, Fontbrégoua cave in France and Herxheim in Germany, also have evidence of cannibalism caused by conflict, with communities arguing over territory and resources.

Bone-chilling stuff.

This study was published in Scientific Reports.

