Worrying stats reveal how many children consider AI to be a friend

Almost a third of children who engage with artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots consider the technology akin to a friend, a new survey suggests, highlighting the profound and growing integration of AI into young people's daily lives. The poll, commissioned by Vodafone, reveals that a significant 81 per cent of children aged between 11 and 16 are already regularly using these AI tools.

The study found that 31 per cent of young users described AI chatbots as a friend, often turning to them for advice on difficult situations (24 per cent) and to help manage worries and anxieties (20 per cent). This reliance on AI for emotional support is significant, with children engaging with conversational chatbots spending an average of 42 minutes a day interacting with them.

A concerning one in three (33 per cent) admitted to sharing information with chatbots that they would not disclose to parents, teachers, or even friends, indicating a level of trust and intimacy with the AI. Furthermore, 86 per cent reported acting on the advice provided by a chatbot, raising questions about critical thinking and potential risks. The technology's consistently friendly tone was cited by 37 per cent as a primary reason for engagement, with almost one in five (17 per cent) feeling safer speaking to technology than a person. This preference extends to seeking advice, with 14 per cent favouring AI chatbots over friends (10 per cent) or teachers (3 per cent), underscoring a shift in how young people seek guidance.

Child psychologist Dr Elly Hanson warned about the potential impact of these "pseudo-relationships" on social development. She stated: "It is uncanny how effective AI chatbots can be at mimicking human empathy, personality and connection. As Vodafone’s research shows, this is leading many children and young people to feel like chatbots are their friends and is interfering with their social development. They need real relationships involving give-and-take, shared experience, diverse perspectives, and actual feelings, not pseudo-relationships designed to keep them hooked for as long as possible. Education designed to help young people critically analyse this anthropomorphic technology is urgently needed, alongside regulation that protects against its particular risks."

'It is uncanny how effective AI chatbots can be at mimicking human empathy, personality and connection,' says child psychologist Dr Elly Hanso iStock

In response to these findings, Vodafone is launching a "Breakfast Club" campaign, utilising a limited-edition cereal box to explain the components of an AI chatbot and, crucially, what it lacks, such as "empathy" and "accountability". Nicki Lyons, chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer at VodafoneThree, acknowledged the challenge for parents in navigating this new digital landscape: "Knowing how to talk to your child about AI chatbots and online safety isn’t always straightforward. In our new campaign, we’ve used the language of food labelling to help parents and kids understand them. Our Breakfast Club resources help highlight what AI chatbots are made of, when – if used properly – they can be a force for good, and the risks when they are used as a substitute for connection, friendship or support."

Barry Laker, head of the Childline service at the NSPCC, echoed concerns, particularly regarding children confiding in AI over trusted adults. He said: "It’s particularly concerning that a third of children are confiding in AI chatbots with concerns they wouldn’t share with parents, teachers or friends. That’s why open conversations with your child about AI chatbot use is so important, setting clear boundaries to help them stay safe and informed. Initiatives, like Vodafone’s Breakfast Club campaign, play a vital role in helping parents and carers with these conversations and supporting families to navigate these challenges together. Childline is here 24/7 to listen without judgment; our counsellors are real people who care about young people’s wellbeing. We’d encourage any child or young person who needs to talk to contact us on 0800 1111 or visit childline.org.uk."

To further support families, Vodafone has partnered with First News and the NSPCC to provide free resources, including family packs, lesson plans, and assembly materials, all aimed at enhancing children’s understanding of chatbots, promoting media literacy, and fostering healthy digital wellbeing. The comprehensive survey, conducted by Censuswide, gathered insights from 1,000 parents and 1,000 children aged 11 to 16 between October 30 and February 2.