Bad Bunny ticket demand soars following historic Super Bowl performance

Bad Bunny fans have been scrambling to get their hands on tickets after his iconic Super Bowl performance gave a taste of what's to come in his upcoming tour.

Since the halftime show, which drew more than 135 million viewers and featured appearances from Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and other familiar faces, concert tickets for the 'DtMF' singer have spiked by a staggering 123 per cent, Viagogo tells Indy100.

The singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has continued to break records since winning Album of the Year at the Grammys for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. Just 24 hours after scooping the trophy, ticket sites witnessed a surge in demand of 170 per cent.

The recent surge in demand for Bad Bunny tickets is equivalent to selling out London’s O2 Arena more than four times over.

The Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour is scheduled for South America, Australia, Asia and Europe – but not America. The star confirmed to i-D that one of the reasons was out of concern for ICE activity taking place in the US.

"There was the issue of—like, f***ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told the outlet. He also cited other reasons, acknowledging that "none of them were out of hate".

Full list of Bad Bunny tour dates:

13 Feb – 15 Feb 2026: Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate 20 Feb – 21 Feb 2026: São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque 28 Feb – 1 Mar 2026: Sydney, Australia – ENGIE Stadium

Sydney, Australia – ENGIE Stadium March 2026 (TBD): Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan 22 May – 23 May 2026: Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys 26 May – 27 May 2026: Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio da Luz

Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio da Luz 30 May – 15 Jun 2026: Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano 20 Jun – 21 Jun 2026: Düsseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel-Arena

Düsseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel-Arena 23 Jun – 24 Jun 2026: Arnhem, Netherlands – GelreDome

Arnhem, Netherlands – GelreDome 27 Jun – 28 Jun 2026: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 1 Jul 2026: Marseille, France – Orange Vélodrome

Marseille, France – Orange Vélodrome 4 Jul – 5 Jul 2026: Paris, France – La Défense Arena

Paris, France – La Défense Arena 10 Jul – 11 Jul 2026: Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena 14 Jul 2026: Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy 17 Jul – 18 Jul 2026: Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai La Maura

Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai La Maura 22 Jul 2026: Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium

26 per cent of Brits have unfortunately fallen victim to fake tickets purchased on social media, losing an average of £258. To avoid scams, it's always advised to buy from reputable resellers with protection guarantee, and certainly avoid purchasing off the street or through untraceable apps

Concert-goers should also always hide the ticket barcode when sharing on social media to prevent it from being stolen.

Fans can visit the Safe Ticket Buyer Tools page on Get Safe Online, offering free tools recommended by Nick Hawe, a former police detective and ticket safety expert.

