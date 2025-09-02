Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming part of our everyday routines. Whether it's checking in with ChatGPT, using Face ID to unlock phones, or a subtle tweak to photos before sharing them online, AI is there behind the scenes.

With no sign of this slowing down, a school in China is moving quickly to prepare its pupils by making AI education compulsory.

In Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, authorities have introduced compulsory AI education for all primary and secondary students, aiming to get ahead of the curve and equip children with essential knowledge of the technology.

From this term, schools are reportedly expected to add at least 10 hours of AI lessons each academic year. They will have the flexibility to decide how to deliver the content – whether through an intensive week-long course or by integrating AI topics across different science and technology classes, according to South China Morning Post.

The new curriculum sets out a step-by-step approach to AI education, gradually building students' skills from the earliest years of school.

In the first two years of primary, children will be introduced to AI through familiar tech, like smart speakers or facial recognition, and taught the basics of responsible use, with an emphasis on privacy.

iStock

By Years 3 and 4, they'll begin using AI tools to collect and combine text, images and audio for simple projects, applying the technology to everyday tasks. Years 5 and 6 go deeper, with students learning about core concepts like decision trees, neural networks and basic algorithms.

In middle school, the focus shifts to real-world applications. Students will work through the full AI workflow, from data preparation to model training, and learn to evaluate technologies like generative AI.

By high school, the curriculum becomes project-based. Pupils will design their own AI systems and intelligent agents, applying what they've learnt to practical challenges.

Though still early in its rollout, the programme reflects China's wider goal to lead in AI – starting by making it second nature for the next generation.

