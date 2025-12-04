The Daily Show ripped into Pete Hegseth and the Department of War with mock “advert” for new military personnel to use as “scapegoats”.

Hegseth has come under major scrutiny after it emerged that the US Navy fired a second strike on a Venezuelan boat targeting survivors of the initial strike – an action that many believe may constitute a war crime.

The White House has claimed that the order for the second strike was ordered by top US Navy Admiral Frank ‘Mitch’ Bradley, essentially paving the way for Hegseth to be put in the clear. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed “Admiral Bradley worked well within his authority and the law”.

But, despite the White House’s attempted defense, The Daily Show ripped into them with a brutally scathing mock military ad.

“Do you want to protect the homeland? Were you born to serve your nation? Would you do OK in prison? America needs warriors and scapegoats. Lots of scapegoats,” the mock ad said, before it played a series of clips of Hegseth distancing himself from alleged involvement in the second strike.

“We’re looking for warriors who can deliver maximum lethality and also convincing testimony that Pete Hegseth had nothing to do with your actions," it continued.

The ad concluded: “The Department of War. We’re always behind you and pushing you under the bus.”

“Brilliant,” a viewer wrote.

Another said: “This is so good. You guys are great.”

