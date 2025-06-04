An 'eerie' discovery atop an ancient pyramid has left experts searching for answers

Clay puppets found atop a ruined pyramid in El Salvador have unearthed questions about the mysterious people who left them there.

Some of the creations, which resemble puppets, have expressive faces with moveable heads. They are believed to be nearly 2,000 years old, dating back to 410-380 BCE.

Archaeologists found five of them, with three largest figurines measuring around one foot tall.

The figurines have facial expressions J. Przedwojewska-Szymaska/PASI

The figurines might have been used as puppets J. Przedwojewska-Szymaska/PASI

The excavation of the ruins of a pyramid at the San Isidro site in El Salvador was led by archaeologists Jan Szymański and Gabriela Prejs, both of whom are from the University of Warsaw.

These incredibly rare artefacts are known as Bolinas figurines. It is believed that these clay creations could uncover the fascinating lives of an ancient Mesoamerican civilisation.

All five of the figurines have an open mouth and vary in size. The three larger models have removable heads with a small socket into which the neck fits.

Researchers say the heads of the three largest figurines could be turned by using a string threaded through two holes on the head.

“From the very beginning, we saw them as puppets—as actors made of clay,” Szymański told National Geographic .

Other clay figurines have been discovered in Mesoamerica, a cultural region covering Mexico and Central America. However it is unclear which civilisation made the figurines found at San Isidro. Several civilisation thrived in Mesoamerica, including Maya, Olmec and Aztec. Szymański suggests whoever left the figurines atop the pyramid likely used them for rituals.

“We had this weird sensation that we found something eerie,” Szymański reflects.

