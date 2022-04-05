Coca-Cola has announced the world's first-ever soft drink to launch in the metaverse.

That's right. The drinks giant has unveiled plans to release a gaming-inspired version of its popular fizzy drink. It'll first be available on a metaverse-like world within Fortnite before dropping very limited quantities in physical form.

While it's hard to fathom what it would actually taste like, the innovative concept is said to take inspiration from "taste inspired by the playfulness of pixels, rooted in the experiences that gaming makes possible."

Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy, The Coca-Cola Company, added: "Just as pixels power digital connection, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte brings people together to share moments of Real Magic."

There will be also be a scannable package on the cans of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte. This will transport gamers to an augmented reality (AR) game, which tells the story of BYTE, an 8-bit pixel left behind when Coca-Cola Byte entered the metaverse.



"This new Coca-Cola Creations flavor is an amazing nod to gamers from one of the most iconic brands in existence, and we're proud that we could help create something special for our shared communities to celebrate its launch," said Lachlan Power, professional gamer and PWR founder.

"It's been an exciting project for PWR to collaborate on by creating this experience which facilitates teamwork and player connections whilst representing the vibe of this new Coca-Cola Creation."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Coca-Cola





This isn't the first time Coca-Cola has debuted in the online space.

Last year, the brand entered the crypto community with its first-ever NFT collectables to raise funds for Special Olympics International. It racked up a winning bid of $575,883.61 in an online auction.

While it's unclear whether the drink will be available in the UK, it has been confirmed to hit shelves in select countries in Latin America on April 4 then in the United States on May 2. China will follow on May 23.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



