Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play video game in the Diablo series, that takes place between the events of the second and third mainline games and it was originally released on 2 June 2022 on iOS and Android devices, as well as being ported over to PC.

While the game is free to download and play, there are also microtransactions that will allow players to upgrade their characters for an additional real-world cost. So how much money would you have to spend in order to unlock everything?

One YouTube channel has put in the leg work to calculate exactly how much upgrading characters to completion would cost in monetary terms, and it’s a lot more than you might think with an eye-watering amount of $110,000 (£88,000) in total required.

As originally reported by GameRant , there are three ways to upgrade your character in Diablo Immortal: experience points, equipment level and legendary gems.

Blizzard’s New Game Will Completely DESTROY Their Reputation www.youtube.com

The last one is where the issue lies, as some of these gems are hidden behind paywalls, meaning anyone hoping to max out their character will have to pay to unlock them.

What’s more, they aren’t even guaranteed to be awarded to players as they are randomly generated in loot boxes.

In gaming terms, loot boxes are a consumable item that can be purchased by players in order to unlock new gear, which is a standard model for free-to-play games that have elements of monetisation as part of the game’s economy.

Diablo Immortal was originally announced back in 2018 as a mobile game and received mixed reactions with fans hoping for a direct sequel to Diablo III rather than a mobile game, which one fan branded as an “out of season April Fool’s joke”.

Diablo Immortal Q&A - is a late April Fool's joke? www.youtube.com





Indy100 has contacted, Blizzard Entertainment the developer of Diablo Immortal, for comment.

