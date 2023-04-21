26 of the funniest memes about Twitter removing everyone's blue ticks

After months of fear and anticipation, Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter has finally removed all the so-called 'legacy' verified accounts from his platform.

Since taking charge of Twitter in October Musk has put in somewhat controversial steps to make Twitter a more inclusive website by allowing everyone to have a blue tick but they would have to subscribe to it on a service called 'Twitter Blue.'

However, this caused widespread chaos with many accounts subscribing to the service and impersonating high-profile individuals in an attempt to fool others.

Although the issues were resolved, Musk maintained that the legacy would eventually be removed and that time has now come.

Just hours after witnessing his Starship SpaceX rocket experience a 'rapid unscheduled disassembly,' Musk's highly expensive website removed all the blue ticks apart from the people who still pay for it.

This has now led to a sense of gallows humour on the website with people sharing memes and jokes about their now dearly, departed blue ticks.

Here are some of our favourites.









































































Not even the Pope, Boris Johnson, The Rock or Cristiano Ronaldo was spared.















It's all too much for England international Mason Mount.

At least Twitter is good for one thing still: memes.

