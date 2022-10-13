Video captured of a Ukrainian drone apparently fighting a Russian drone shows, what could be, the future of warfare.

On Twitter, the footage, captured by a Ukrainian Mavic drone, shows it encountering a DJI Mavic drone, supposedly used by the Russian military.

Both countries use drones to observe large landscapes.

As Ukrainian Mavic approaches the supposed Russian DJI Mavic drone, the two clash with each other in a dogfight, breaking off a piece of the Russian Mavic.

The plastic piece can be seen flying through the atmosphere, seemingly hit by the Ukrainian Mavic drone's propellers.



Serhiy Prytula, a Ukrainian public figure who has helped fundraise for the Ukrainian army since the war began, posted the video to Twitter saying, "WW1-style duel. Ukrainan Mavic-drone, which we have delivered to one of the airborne units in Donetsk region, destroyes russian opponent."

Drones have been used in wars and conflicts since the early-to-mid 2000s but have begun playing larger roles in recent year with advacned technoloy.

The footage of the Ukrainian and Russian drones fighting could foreshadow what the future of drone combat looks like.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on since February.

While Ukraine has remained successful in fighting off Russian forces, President Vladimir Putin recently announced a mobilization of Russian reservists to increase forces.

