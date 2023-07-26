Earth-like planet that humans could live on found just 31 lightyears away

A planet with conditions on the surface resembling Earth has been discovered a relatively short distance from us.

In fact, it’s just 31 light-years away, which is the space equivalent of 'down the road'.

Scientists are always excited when it comes to the discovery of new exoplanets, and this is no different.

The planet, named Wolf 1069 b, is the sixth closest exoplanet to Earth has been found and the findings were published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

It orbits the red dwarf - which is named Wolf 1069. As such, the planet has been given the name Wolf 1069 b.

The planet was discovered during a study called CARMENES which is a long-term study based around finding exoplanets.

Encouragingly, scientists believe that the planet sits in the habitable zone around its sun where water can exist in liquid form.

The study was undertaken by a team led by astronomer Diana Kossakowski of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy.



Kossakowski said: "When we analyzed the data of the star Wolf 1069, we discovered a clear, low-amplitude signal of what appears to be a planet of roughly Earth mass.

"It orbits the star within 15.6 days at a distance equivalent to one-fifteenth of the separation between the Earth and the sun."

