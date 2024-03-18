Elon Musk predicts when AI will surpass human intelligence

It's no secret that artificial intelligence is evolving rapidly, with more people expressing concerns for job security and online safety.

Now, tech mogul Elon Musk has offered his take on when AI will reach its absolute peak.

"AI will probably be smarter than any single human next year," he wrote on X/Twitter, suggesting that by 2029, AI will "probably be smarter than all humans combined."

The suggested year has also been backed by famed American computer scientist and author Ray Kurzweil, who told Joe Rogan: "We're not quite there, but we will be there, and by 2029 it will match any person.

"I'm actually considered conservative. People think that will happen next year or the year after."

He went on to suggest that he put forward 2029 back in 1999, and people "thought he was totally crazy."

"In fact, Stanford had a conference that invited several hundred people from around the world to talk about my prediction, and people thought that this would happen, but not by 2029," he continued. "They thought it would take 100 years."

Ian Beacraft of Signal & Cipher also shared his thoughts on AI during this year's South by Southwest (SXSW) conference.

"In a few years, we’ll talk about AI the same way we do digital," he said. "It will be assumed."

Beacraft suggested that people underestimate the rapid growth AI is having, citing how Google "re-engineered its entire product line" using AI.

He went on to address the concerns of staff and jobs being replaced by AI, saying concerns were valid.

"I personally believe that our systems for work are broken," he continued, adding that "jobs are dead, but work isn't."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.