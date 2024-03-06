Elon Musk mocks Meta outage as Instagram and FB crash worldwide

Elon Musk has thrown shade at Meta after Instagram and Facebook crashed on Tuesday afternoon (5 March).

Hundreds of thousands of users were logged out of their Facebook accounts, with notices saying they're sessions had expired. Many more Instagram feeds failed to refresh, birthing a host of memes online.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone directed Indy100 to a tweet which apologised for the issue, with no further details as to why the outage happened.

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologise for any inconvenience," it read.

In a separate tweet, the Meta Newsroom wrote: "We know some people were having trouble accessing our apps earlier. Apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused, and thank you for your patience while our teams worked quickly to resolve!"

It didn't take long for Elon Musk to jump in on the action, writing on his platform X: "If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working."

The official X account then went on to humoursly share: "We know why you’re all here rn."

In response to Stone's statement, Musk quipped back with a meme:

Speaking about the Meta crash, US government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said it did not observe any issues "out of the ordinary," as per Axios.

Some social media users expressed concerns about a potential cyberattack, however, at a press briefing yesterday, CISA said it was "aware of the incident and the global scope of it," but malicious cyberactivity was likely not involved.

"We are aware of the incident and at this time we are not aware of any specific election nexus or any specific malicious cyber activity nexus to the outage," the US agency said.

