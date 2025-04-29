Musk claims '10 billion humanoid robots' will outnumber people and invade Earth

Elon Musk is no stranger to a wild idea, but his latest remarks have sparked concern - as he thinks robots could soon outnumber humans.

The billionaire, who is also the mastermind behind the Tesla Bot (AKA Optimus), took to X to share his thoughts on the direction in which the robot revolution could be heading, and it's not good news if you were already worried about their sentience.

It comes as Tesla vows to produce 10,000 of the robots by the end of 2025, having launched the first version in 2021.

"Long-term, I think there will be more... the ratio of humanoid robots will be more than one to one. There might be two humanoid robots or more, maybe 10

, for every one human", Musk said in a video confirming their mass production would be coming.

"Which means there will be well in excess of 10 billion humanoid robots".

He then went on to share a video of the latest iteration of Optimus, whose walking style has gotten noticeably more human-like.

"Come a long way since the 'I just s*** my pants walk'", one person joked, to which Musk responded with a laughing face.

Optimus is described as "a general-purpose robotic assistant designed to perform tasks that are repetitive, dangerous, or undesirable for humans. Powered by advanced AI, it can walk, climb stairs, lift and carry objects, as well as manipulate items autonomously."

"It's just a robot with arms and legs instead of a robot with wheels," Musk said of Optimus at a 2024 event. "Everything we've developed for our cars — the batteries, power electronics, advanced motors, gearboxes, the software, AI inference computer — it all actually applies to a humanoid robot."

He's previously disclosed that soon, ordinary people will be able to own their own Optimus, starting at $20,000-$30,000.

Why not read...

Elon Musk claims he'll 'make games great again' with new AI game studio

Why was Elon Musk playing with forks at a White House dinner?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.