Elon Musk has hinted that he will today be changing the Twitter logo from its iconic blue bird which has been synonymous with the website since its inception to a solitary 'X' symbol.

Late on Saturday, July 22nd or early on July 23rd (depending on where in the world you are) Musk tweeted: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

Shortly after this he added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow."

He also hinted at what the logo might look like in a short and dramatic video snippet that showed a flickering animated 'X' symbol with some over-the-top music accompanying it.

The South Africian billionaire and former richest man in the world also joined a Twitter spaces audio chat and simply replied "Yes" when he was asked about the sudden logo change before adding that "it should have been done a long time ago."

Attentive listener's on the audio call also noticed that when Musk made the announcement he was playing the video game Diablo IV.

Twitter has previously called its blue bird logo "our most recognisable asset" but it remains to be seen how long the new logo change will last. In April of this year, the website's logo was briefly changed to the Dogecoin dog symbol.

Twitter has experienced a tumultuous time since Musk took over in 2022 with the website blighted by a number of technical issues as Musk and his new team attempted to implement changes.

This has since led to many users flocking to other similar sites such as BlueSky, Mastadon and Mark Zuckerberg's new venture Threads, which registered more than 70 million sign-ups in its first 48 hours.

