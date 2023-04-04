Elon Musk was given the idea to add the Dogecoin logo to Twitter over a year ago

Twitter users will have noticed that Elon Musk’s given the social media platform an unexpected makeover and added the Dogecoin cryptocurrency logo.

However, they might not know it’s been an entire year in the making.

The Twitter CEO switched the site’s usual logo featuring the blue bird to the Doge meme featuring a Shiba Inu named Kabosu.

The change led to Dogecoin prices surging by 33 per cent. Around 12:30 pm EST on Monday (April 3), the price of Dogecoin was $0.0771 but just before 2 pm it had risen to $0.1026.

The change to the site saw desktop versions of the dog in the loading image, leaving many users a little confused.

It turns out the change was a long time coming. Back in 2022, Musk engaged with Twitter user @WSBChairman, who said on March 26 that he should “just buy Twitter… and change the bird logo to a doge”.

Musk replied at the time “haha that would [be] sickkk.”

It took a year but it looks like the CEO has finally managed just that.

Musk has a long history with Dogecoin. Investors have previously accused Musk of artificially manipulating the price of Dogecoin and even filed a lawsuit against the Tesla CEO.

The Doge logo introduction comes days after Musk requested a judge throw out the $258 billion lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support Dogecoin.

In a filing, Musk and his lawyers called the lawsuit a “fanciful work of fiction,” adding that Musk’s tweets about Dogecoin are “innocuous” and “often silly.”

“There is nothing unlawful about tweeting words of support for, or funny pictures about, a legitimate cryptocurrency that continues to hold market cap of nearly $10 billion,” Musk’s lawyers said.

