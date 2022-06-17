Elon Musk held a town hall meeting with employees of Twitter, and it sounds like the most chaotic thing of all time.

The Tesla CEO was speaking to members of staff for the first time since his $44billion acquisition was announced in April.

By the sounds of things, it wasn’t worth the wait…

As the Daily Beast reports, Musk spoke to staff “via a c***** cell phone camera feed” and “took bizarre tangents, including briefly discussing aliens and noting that he had dubbed himself the ‘techno-king’ of Tesla.”

A source then described the whole thing as “pure chaos”.

The employee said Musk was “stuttering and babbling”, before making more sense when talking about “getting rid of bots”.

Musk then vowed to raise the daily users up to one billion, which is a huge increase since it was 229 million as of March.

He also said he hoped the platform would help people “better understand the nature of the universe, as much as it is possible to understand.”

