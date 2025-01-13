Scientists may have found a way to erase unwanted memories

Scientists believe they may have uncovered a method to erase unwanted or distressing memories in a groundbreaking new study.

In the study published in PNAS, a team of international researchers collaborated on an experiment spanning several days, involving 37 participants who were asked to associate a series of words with negative images. Researchers then tried out methods to "reprogram" the unpleasant memories.

After the participants slept to allow their memories to consolidate, researchers attempted to reshape the emotional associations by linking half of the words to positive images instead.

On the second night, the team played random words during the non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep stage, with brain activity monitored through electroencephalography.

Brain activity in the theta frequency range, known to play a key role in emotional memory processing, surged in response to the audio cues. This spike was more pronounced when positive associations were introduced, indicating a stronger neural reaction to the attempt at reconditioning the memories.

iStock

The next day, participants completed questionnaires, and the results revealed that they had difficulty recalling the negative memories that had been altered with positive associations.

Notably, positive memories were more likely to come to mind than negative ones for these particular words.

"A noninvasive sleep intervention can thus modify aversive recollection and affective responses," researchers wrote in the study published in PNAS. "Overall, our findings may offer new insights relevant for the treatment of pathological or trauma-related remembering."

While the study was small-scale, the researchers suggest the results "open broad avenues for seeking to weaken aversive or traumatic memories" in the future.

