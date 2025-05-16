The Eurovision song contest takes place this weekend in Basel, Switzerland, and everyone is as excited as ever to hear the best and worst of pop bangers from around the continent.

The UK's girl group Remember Monday have already secured their spot in the final alongside the likes of Luxembourg, Denmark, Armenia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Greece.

With glory and hosting duties to play for, then, choosing a good song is very important.

So who (or what) better to turn to than ChatGPT, everyone's favourite controversial AI system, to write a song for us?





Getty

That is exactly what we did and here's what the software came up with:

Verse 1:

Under the bright lights,

We stand here tonight,

In this moment we unite,

With hearts open wide.

Chorus:

We dance to the beat of our own drum,

We sing with passion until the night is done,

We are the stars that light up the sky,

We are the ones who never say die.

Verse 2:

We come from every corner,

From the north to the south,

We share the same desire,

To let our voices out.

Chorus:

We dance to the beat of our own drum,

We sing with passion until the night is done,

We are the stars that light up the sky,

We are the ones who never say die.

Bridge:

Let's forget about the past,

Let's live in the moment that will last,

Together we'll make history,

And show the world what we can be.

Chorus:

We dance to the beat of our own drum,

We sing with passion until the night is done,

We are the stars that light up the sky,

We are the ones who never say die.

Outro:

So let's keep dancing,

And keep singing our song,

We'll show the world who we are,

And prove that we belong.

So there you have it - ChatGPT could become the next best singer. After all, we reckon this song is probably better than half the actual entries we will endure this weekend.

