Eurovision Song Contest: Which countries have the most wins?

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is fast-approaching, and as the UK keeps their eyes firmly on the prize, we're looking back at who's already won - more times than one.

Surprisingly, Ireland has the highest Eurovision success rate with seven wins under their belt, closely followed by Sweden, who have won six times.

Despite generally being quite unpopular at the contest, the UK is in third having won five times, alongside Luxembourg, France, and the Netherlands.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters