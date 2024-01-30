The shape of your face determines if you are 'rich' or 'poor,' study finds

A recent study from the University of Glasgow suggests people make judgements on whether you're "rich" or "poor" simply from your face shape.

That's right, according to researchers the shape of your face could influence what people think about your wealth and background.

The study's participants consisted of thirty young, white, native English-speaking people, with an average age of 22.

Participants were asked to look at 3D models of faces and make judgements on their wealth and social standing. They also decided if the person seemed competent, warm, dominant and trustworthy.

The study found that faces deemed 'rich' were also viewed as more trustworthy, capable, and honest. Some of the characteristics of these faces included chiselled features, raised eyebrows and rosy cheeks.

On the other hand, "poor" faces have lowered eyebrows, shorter chins, and cooler skin tones, makes them appear cold and untrustworthy.

These types of judgements solely based on appearance can have long-lasting effects on individuals according to lead author of the study, Dr Thora Bjornsdottir.

She said: "People who are perceived to be of high or low social class are also often judged as having advantageous or unfavourable traits, respectively.

"Such judgements are formed even just from facial appearance, and this can have substantial consequences, including disadvantaging those who are perceived to be of lower social class.

"Our impressions of other people can lead to particular advantages or disadvantages for them.

Professor Rachael Jack said: "These findings are not only valuable for advancing our understanding of central social perception theories but could also help with future interventions designed to interrupt biased perceptions."

