With the upcoming release of FIFA 23, one of the most popular game modes featured in the game could be receiving some new flare, courtesy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe if a reported leak is anything to go by.

Spotted by FIFA fan and Twitter user @Criminal__X a new promotional image titled “Heroes” with the FIFA 23 and Marvel logo clearly visible above. The tweet linked to an EA website but the original image has since been taken down.

It’s not entirely clear what this potential collaboration could entail, but it’s likely to be included as part of FIFA Ultimate Team based on the logos and iconography used.

FIFA Ultimate Team (or “FUT” for short) is a game mode that lets you build your dream squad. Players can compete in matches to earn FUT coins which can then be used to buy and sell player items to help customise a dream team.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

If the leaked announcement is anything to go by, it could see players able to choose Marvel characters as part of their dream lineup.

We’re not sure exactly how that would work but most likely it would see player cards with unique cosmetics based on Marvel’s roster of fan favourite characters.

We can’t imagine EA Sports would allow players to select The Incredible Hulk as their goalkeeper (as fun as that would be) but we could expect to see some nods to characters such as Spider-Man, Captain America and Thor.

FIFA fans have already imagined what this future collaboration might look like.

EA Sports released its trailer for the upcoming FIFA title on 20 June 2022 with new features such as cross-play support as well as introducing women’s club football for the first time. The game will be released on 30 September 2022 with pre-orders now available.

Indy100 has reached out to EA Sports’s representatives for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.