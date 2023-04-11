Flat Earther accidentally proves Earth is round after spending $20k on experiment

A Flat Earther has gone viral for accidentally proving that the Earth is round after spending $20,000 on an experiment to show otherwise.

The conspiracy theorist Bob Knodel hosts a YouTube channel that is specifically dedicated to the false theory that the Earth is flat.

It’s a belief that is garnering a growing community, despite there being no evidence to prove the claim.

In an attempt to change that, Knodel spent $20,000 on a laser gyroscope that he believed would prove the Earth does not rotate, when, in fact, it does.

Knodel was featured in the 2018 Netflix documentary Behind the Curve where the experiment proceeded to disprove the hypothesis he was hoping to prove.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In it, he said: “What we found is, when we turned on that gyroscope, we found that we were picking up a drift. A 15-degree per hour drift.

“Now, obviously we were taken aback by that – ‘Wow, that's kind of a problem.’

“We obviously were not willing to accept that, and so we started looking for ways to disprove it was actually registering the motion of the Earth.”

He continued, telling another Flat Earther: “We don't want to blow this, you know? When you've got $20,000 in this freaking gyro.

“If we dumped what we found right now, it would be bad? It would be bad. What I just told you was confidential.”

Knodel went viral at the time of the documentary and thanks to the clip resurfacing on Instagram, the conspiracist has gone viral once again.

The documentary also showed a Flat Earther conducting an experiment in which torch light was shined through holes which once again accidentally proved that our planet is round.

In one comment, an Instagrammer wrote: “Probably still didn’t change his mind.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.