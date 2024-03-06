Sometimes fact really is weirder than fiction, and one medical professional once recorded a case that you simply couldn’t make up.

The story involves a teenage girl “with no vagina” who gave oral sex and then, soon after, was stabbed in the abdomen.

Nine months later, despite her anatomical deficiency, she gave birth to a baby boy.

The whole thing sounds like an urban legend and a far-fetched one at that.

And yet, it was published in a bonafide medical journal by a University of Zimbabwe professor whose work has featured in a number of respected publications, including The Lancet.

In other words, by all accounts, this tale is legit.

The paper, published in the British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in September 1988, detailed how a 15-year-old girl had been taken to hospital following a knife incident involving her current boyfriend and ex.

"Who exactly stabbed whom was not quite clear but all three participants in the small war were admitted with knife injuries," the report states.

"The girl had some minor lacerations of the left hand and a single stab wound in the upper abdomen."

Investigations into her injuries revealed that a “single stab-wound through the abdominal wall” had left her with “two holes in the stomach”.

"The stomach was noted empty at the time of surgery and no gastric contents were seen in the abdomen," the paper’s author, Douwe A. A. Verkuyl, added.

The teenager was treated and then kept in hospital for 10 days. And that was that until, 278 days later, she returned.

Again, she presented with abdominal pains but not from any stab wound.

This time, she was suffering contractions – she was going into labour.

The plot twist for doctors was that the girl had “no vagina, only a shallow skin dimple was present below the external urethral meatus and between the labia minora," the report claims.

Technically known as a blind vagina – a congenital condition and results from the reproductive system not developing completely in the womb – this girl’s so-called skin dimple was only 2 centimetres (0.79 inches) deep.

Meaning it certainly wasn’t equipped to push out a full-term baby.

Fortunately, the child was delivered safely via caesarean section, and confirmed to be a healthy little boy.

Following the birth, staff at the hospital dug deeper into the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy, IFL Science reports.

After all, if she had no vagina, how on earth did she manage to get pregnant?

"The patient was well aware of the fact that she had no vagina and she had started oral experiments after disappointing attempts at conventional intercourse," Verkuyl and his colleagues wrote.

"Just before she was stabbed in the abdomen she had practised fellatio with her new boyfriend and was caught in the act by her former lover. The fight with knives ensued."

The girl told the doctors that she had never had a period so refused to believe that she was pregnant – even though she grew a sizable bump over the course of nine months, causing others to speculate.

The doctors therefore concluded that her child was conceived as a result of the abdominal wound being inflicted almost immediately after the oral sex.

"A plausible explanation for this pregnancy is that spermatozoa (sperm cells) gained access to the reproductive organs via the injured gastrointestinal tract," the team wrote.

“It is known that spermatozoa do not survive long in an environment with a low pH. But it is also known that saliva has a high pH and that a starved person does not produce acid under normal circumstances."

They went on: "It is likely that the patient became pregnant with her first or nearly first ovulation otherwise one would expect that inspissated blood in the uterus and salpinges would have made fertilisation difficult.

“The fact that the son resembled the father excludes an even more miraculous conception."

The whole thing still feels to strange to be true but hey, who are we to argue with science?

